Taurus: Unwanted thoughts may trouble your mind today. To keep them at bay, try engaging in physical exercise—remember, an idle mind is the devil's workshop. Be cautious about overspending, as it could lead to financial strain. Although you might face some tension, your family's support will help you through it. You'll experience pure and sincere love. It's also a positive day at work, where your efforts will be appreciated by colleagues and even recognized by your boss. Business owners may see profits today as well. However, several issues may arise that require your immediate attention. Your spouse will make you feel that heaven truly exists on earth. Remedy: Brush your teeth with a neem twig to maintain good financial health.



Lucky Colour: Orange.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 6 pm.