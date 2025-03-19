Taurus: Your anxiety will fade as you take control of the situation. You'll realize that your worries are as fragile as a soap bubble, bursting at the first sign of courage. There are chances of financial gains today, but your aggressive approach may prevent you from earning as much as expected. Cultivate positivity in your thoughts and use your words wisely to support and uplift your family. Avoid giving in to your partner's emotional demands. Your hard work will be recognized at your workplace. Since you tend to feel overwhelmed by social interactions, today will be a good day as you'll find ample time for yourself. However, your marriage may go through a challenging phase. Remedy: Offer Dhruv grass to Lord Ganesha for a harmonious love life.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3 pm.