Taurus: Your health will be in excellent shape today. However, handle all commitments and financial transactions with caution. Spending the evening at a movie or having dinner with your spouse will put you in a relaxed and happy mood. For those deeply in love, today will bring a magical experience that makes all other joys fade in comparison. Work-life looks smooth, and your positive mood will last throughout the day. Students should avoid wasting time with unnecessary outings and focus on their studies, as this is a crucial phase for their future. A lack of trust between you and your spouse may create tension in your marriage, so address it carefully to maintain harmony. Remedy: Boost your financial prospects by eating curd from a silver vessel.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.