Taurus: You'll enjoy some leisurely moments today. A sibling might ask to borrow money, and while you may help them, it could add to your financial strain. Your witty and cheerful nature will lighten the mood around you. Love may bring some disappointment, but don’t lose hope—relationships often require patience. At work, your energy might be low due to family-related concerns. Businesspeople should stay cautious of their partners, as there’s potential for harm. Housewives might unwind by watching a movie or spending time on their phones after finishing household tasks. Regularly surprising your spouse can help them feel valued and appreciated. Remedy: Keep a silver coin or a piece of silver with you to attract financial prosperity.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 1.20 pm to 3 pm.