Taurus: Your health will be in excellent shape today. Those engaged in international business ventures may see financial gains. However, an elderly family member’s health could be a cause for concern. If you're planning a special outing with your partner, pay attention to your attire to avoid any unnecessary disagreements. The day looks promising—you’ll not only enjoy time with others but also find moments for self-care. A peaceful, relaxing day with your spouse is on the horizon. However, be mindful of your diet, as consuming outside food could upset your stomach. Remedy: Enhancing family happiness can be achieved by offering kheer (a sweet rice dish) to underprivileged young girls.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 4 pm.