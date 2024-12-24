Taurus: Stay calm and composed, especially during challenging times. Financial improvements will help you clear overdue bills and debts. Embrace a harmonious approach to life, filled with gratitude and love, to make your family life more fulfilling. Let go of unnecessary worries and cherish quality moments with your romantic partner. At work, it’s a positive day—you’ll feel accomplished, receive appreciation from colleagues, and notice your boss is pleased with your progress. Business owners are likely to see profits today. If you have free time, consider visiting a park, but be cautious of potential arguments with strangers that might disrupt your mood. Your married life will flourish today—express your love to your partner and make them feel cherished. Remedy: Enhance your health by flowing raw coal in water during the evening.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: Before 5 pm.