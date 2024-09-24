Taurus: Lean on your family for support to help ease your tension. Accept their assistance with gratitude. Don’t keep your emotions and stress bottled up—sharing your concerns regularly will help. Key individuals will be willing to finance anything with a touch of uniqueness. Spend your free time in selfless service; it will bring joy and fulfilment to both you and your family. A message or call from your partner will boost your spirits today. Your professional skills will be put to the test, so focus your efforts to achieve the desired outcomes. Expect good news from afar, likely arriving by late evening. If you think marriage is about compromises, today you’ll realize it’s one of the best things that has happened to you. Remedy: Worship Lord Bhairava for excellent health.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m.