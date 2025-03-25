Taurus: Your children will bring joy to your evening. Plan a pleasant dinner to unwind after a tiring day, as their presence will refresh you. Investing in religious activities today may bring you mental peace and stability. Be courteous to your guests, as rudeness could not only upset your family but also strain relationships. Let go of any grudges and forgive your beloved. Engaging with influential people may inspire you with great ideas and plans. A spiritual leader or elder might offer valuable guidance. Taking your spouse on a romantic date today could strengthen your relationship. Remedy: For a harmonious family life, throw four pieces of lead into flowing water.

Lucky Colour: Pastel.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm and 4:30 pm.