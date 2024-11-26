Taurus: Your prompt actions will inspire and energize you. To achieve success, adapt your ideas with changing times. This will expand your perspective, enhance your personality, and enrich your mind. Businesspersons may face some losses today and might need to invest in improving their ventures. Students should be cautious about prioritizing outdoor activities over studies, as it could upset their parents. Balancing career planning with leisure is key to keeping them happy. Be mindful of communication today, as misunderstandings or incorrect messages could dampen your mood. On the work front, it’s likely to be a productive and positive day. After a busy schedule, you’ll finally have some time to relax and focus on yourself. However, take note of your spouse’s health, as it might need attention. Remedy: Incorporating black-coloured clothing into your attire frequently will help ensure a stable and strong love life.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.