Taurus: Elderly individuals should prioritize their health. If you’re planning to spend time with friends, manage your expenses carefully to avoid financial loss. Choose to be with friends who are positive and supportive. Personal matters will remain stable. The work you do in the office today will bring unexpected benefits in the future. Despite a busy schedule, you’ll find time for yourself and make the most of it by spending quality moments with your family. It’s a day to cherish the joyful aspects of marriage. Remedy: Offer red vermillion to your family and personal deity to enjoy great health benefits.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.