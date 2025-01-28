Taurus: Work pressure may cause stress and tension today, but profits in business are likely to bring happiness to traders and businesspeople. Try to cultivate balance in your life by embracing gratitude and love, which can make your family life more fulfilling and harmonious. A setback in love may arise, but don't let it discourage you. Focus on adopting new techniques to improve your work efficiency, as your unique approach is likely to impress those around you. An unexpected and unwanted journey might disrupt your plans to spend time with family. Additionally, your spouse may spend more time with their friends, which could leave you feeling upset. Remedy: Worship Lord Vishnu to strengthen your love relationships.

Lucky Colour: Grey.

Auspicious Time: 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.