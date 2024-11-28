Taurus: Prioritize your well-being, as neglecting it could lead to complications. Financial gains are likely tonight, as money you had previously lent may return to you unexpectedly. Family members might seek extra attention and support. Show understanding and forgiveness toward your partner today to strengthen your bond. Avoid letting pride cloud your judgment—value the input of your subordinates before making decisions. As someone who thrives on solitude after social interactions, you'll find today particularly rewarding, as you’ll have ample time for yourself amidst the usual hustle. While you may initially feel ignored by your spouse, you’ll come to realize their busyness was devoted to planning something special for you. Remedy: Pour milk at the base of a Banyan tree and apply a tilak of the moist soil from around its roots to enhance your health and invite positive energy.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 3.30 pm to 5 pm.