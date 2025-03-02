Taurus: Be mindful of what you eat and drink, as carelessness could lead to health issues. Lucrative money-making opportunities may come your way. Your home life will be peaceful and filled with warmth. Expect a unique and delightful experience in your love life—like the blend of chocolate, ginger, and roses. If you're considering a joint venture, it could be beneficial in the long run, though you may face significant opposition from partners. Travel may not yield immediate results, but it will lay a strong foundation for future gains. Enjoy good food and romantic moments today. Remedy: Offer a green chilli to a parrot for positive energy.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 5:15 pm to 6:30 pm.