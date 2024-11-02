Taurus: Starting meditation and yoga can help strengthen both your body and mental resilience. Financially, you’re in a strong position, as beneficial planetary alignments may bring several opportunities for earning today. Be mindful of your words to avoid unintentionally hurting loved ones. Romance may face a setback due to your spouse's health issues. You might consider taking an unexpected day off to spend time with family. Be cautious, though, as relatives could disrupt your marital harmony. Spending time with children can make you lose track of time, and today will remind you of this joyful reality. Remedy: Soak green grams overnight, then feed them to birds to strengthen bonds with your partner.

Lucky Colour: Light Blue.

Auspicious Time: 12 pm to 1 pm.