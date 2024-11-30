Taurus: Spending time with cheerful and humorous relatives will help ease your stress and provide much-needed relief. Consider yourself lucky to have such uplifting people in your life. Avoid making hasty decisions, especially when handling major financial matters. At today’s social gathering, you’re likely to be the center of attention. Your partner will be in a romantic mood, setting the tone for a lovely day. Despite your busy schedule, you’ll find time for yourself—perhaps indulging in something creative during your free moments. Efforts to strengthen your marriage will exceed your expectations, bringing greater joy and harmony. Gardening could be a relaxing activity, offering peace of mind while benefiting the environment. Remedy: Enhance your financial stability by maintaining cleanliness and taking a daily bath.

Lucky Colour: Green/Maroon.

Auspicious Time: 8 am to 9 am.