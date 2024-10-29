Taurus: Take some time to unwind today by doing things you genuinely enjoy. If you have extra funds, consider investing in real estate. This is also a good moment to share your new ideas and projects with your parents and gain their support. Your partner might be feeling down due to family issues, so try to comfort them through conversation. Your artistic and creative skills will likely earn you admiration. However, you might need to take an unexpected trip that could disrupt family time. Later, you'll have a chance to spend quality moments with your spouse but take care of your health. Remedy: Reciting the Sankat Mochan Hanuman Ashtak can help enhance your love life.



Lucky Colour: Green.



Auspicious Time: 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.