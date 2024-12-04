Taurus: Engaging in self-improvement activities will benefit you in multiple ways, boosting your confidence and overall well-being. You might receive financial support from your mother's side today, possibly from your maternal uncle or grandfather. Additionally, you could establish valuable connections through friends. Be cautious, as your romantic partner may try to charm you emotionally. A positive change in your work environment is likely. Spending quality time with your family will make you realize the importance of relationships, and this day might turn out to be one of the most memorable evenings with your spouse. Remedy: Prioritize using raw turmeric roots, saffron, yellow sandalwood, and yellow grams to improve your health.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 12:30 pm and 2 pm.