Virgo: Your energy levels will be high today, making it a great time to tackle and complete pending tasks. Financial gains are likely, but so are increased expenses, so manage your budget wisely. Take a moment to celebrate your wife's achievements and express genuine appreciation for her success—it will strengthen your bond. Love may take a magical turn today, and those in creative fields could finally earn the fame and recognition they've been waiting for. It's important to carve out some time for yourself to avoid mental fatigue from overwork. With a little effort, you can make today one of the most memorable days of your married life. Remedy: Strengthen your financial prospects by using alum to clean your teeth.

Lucky Colour: Grey.

Auspicious Time: 6 pm to 8 pm.