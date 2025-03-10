Virgo: Strengthen your mental resilience for a more fulfilling life. If you're travelling, be extra cautious with your valuables, as negligence could lead to loss or theft. Communicating effectively with those who matter most may be challenging today. Love will dominate your thoughts as you meet your special someone. A journey for career advancement may prove successful, but be sure to seek parental approval beforehand to avoid conflicts later. You might spend the evening with a colleague, only to feel later that it wasn't a worthwhile experience. However, your married life will be filled with joy—take the opportunity to express your love to your partner. Remedy: Show affection and respect toward your elder brothers for a prosperous financial life.

Lucky Colour: Pink.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 6 pm.