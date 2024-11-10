Virgo: Today, you'll have many responsibilities, and a clear mind will be essential for making decisions. Although you may spend much of the day dealing with financial matters, you’re likely to see profits by evening. Spend time with close friends who truly understand you and your needs. Be cautious, as someone may try to flirt with you. At work, you may find it hard to focus due to a dilemma weighing on your mind. Your partner wants to spend quality time with you, and your unavailability could cause them frustration, which will be evident today. A stranger might even stir up tension between you and your partner. Remedy: Wearing a gold ring on your ring finger can bring harmony to your love life.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 3:00 pm and 4:00 pm.