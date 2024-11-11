Virgo: Engaging in a sport today will keep you fit. Business-wise, you might see substantial profits and have the chance to elevate your venture. Don’t stress over your child’s studies—any current issues are temporary and will soon pass. Romance is in the air as a friendship deepens. It's a favourable day to send out resumes or attend interviews. However, you may face feedback from your senior about incomplete past tasks, which could take up your free time today as you work to catch up. Expect an evening filled with romantic music, candles, good food, and drinks with your spouse. Remedy: Support and assist visually impaired individuals to keep their love life smooth.

Lucky Colour: Purple.

Auspicious Time: 4:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.