Virgo: Your overall health will remain stable, but travel may leave you feeling exhausted and stressed. Unexpectedly, a debtor will repay you today, adding a pleasant surprise to your day. Your compassion and understanding will bring rewards, but avoid rushing to conclusions, as it could create unnecessary pressure on others. Stay alert—someone might attempt to harm your reputation. The volunteer work you engage in today will not only benefit those you help but also boost your self-esteem. However, your partner may prioritize their family over yours during a time of need, which could cause some tension. With your support, your children have the potential to excel academically. Remedy: Strengthen your love life by offering Prasad at a Lord Bhairav temple.

Lucky Colour: Pink.

Auspicious Time: 6 pm to 7 pm.