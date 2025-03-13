Virgo: Your chances of recovering from a physical illness are high, allowing you to participate in sports activities or competitions. Those looking to sell land may find a promising buyer today and secure a good deal. A family gathering will put you in the spotlight, making it a joyful occasion. You may struggle to break certain social barriers, but don’t let that discourage you. Businesspersons can expect unexpected profits or a financial windfall. Spending quality time watching a movie or a match at home with your siblings will strengthen your bond. However, your spouse may not be in the best mood today. Remedy: Feed black-and-white dogs with rotis or bread to enhance love and harmony in your life.