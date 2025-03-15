Virgo: Take ample rest today to recharge your energy — a tired body can drain your mental strength. Remember, your true potential lies not in physical strength but in your willpower. If you're considering an investment opportunity, take time to research it thoroughly. Consulting with experts before making a commitment will help you make informed decisions. Be cautious while dealing with friends, business associates, or relatives — they may not fully understand your needs, so protect your interests. Avoid overly sentimental remarks with your partner today, as they may not be well-received. You might find yourself spending a lot of time on unimportant activities, so try to focus on what truly matters. Marriage isn’t just about sharing a home; meaningful quality time with your partner is essential for nurturing your relationship. Today, your behavior may leave some people disappointed. Reflect on your actions and consider adopting a more positive approach in both your attitude and lifestyle. Remedy: Feeding fish with barley flour balls can invite greater prosperity and happiness into your family.

Lucky Colour: Emerald Green.

Auspicious Time: 6.15 pm to 7.30 pm.