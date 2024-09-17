Virgo: Channel your energy toward helping someone in need. After all, what good is this temporary body if it isn't used to benefit others? An increase in income from past investments is likely. Spend quality time with people who genuinely care for and love you. You may also meet someone special and experience the joy of love. Pending projects and plans are likely to take final shape. Expect good news from a distant place by late evening. However, frustration may arise between you and your partner due to not spending enough time together. Remedy: Water a money plant regularly to invite prosperity.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm.