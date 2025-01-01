Virgo: Blood pressure patients may benefit from moderate red wine consumption, as it can help lower blood pressure and control cholesterol levels, offering relaxation. Today is a great opportunity to take your family out for a get-together, though it might involve significant spending. It's also a good day to reconnect with people you don't interact with often. Romantic memories will fill your mind throughout the day. Some colleagues might disagree with your approach to certain tasks but may not openly express it. If results fall short of your expectations, consider revisiting and adjusting your plans. Spend your free time reading spiritual books, as this can help you find solutions to many challenges. If you've been feeling unlucky for a while, today is a day when you'll feel truly blessed. Remedy: Show kindness and offer help to snakes or snake charmers in any way possible.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 4 pm.