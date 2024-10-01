Virgo: Today is an excellent day to quit drinking. Remember, alcohol is harmful to your health and reduces your overall efficiency. Financial gains are likely to come from more than one source. Take a break from your routine and spend time with friends to refresh yourself. You will realize today how deeply your partner loves you. Significant progress is expected in your work. Be mindful when communicating with family members, as unnecessary arguments can arise, wasting your time and energy. There's a chance that others may try to create rifts in your relationship—avoid taking advice from outsiders. Remedy: Soak the roots of the Vidhara tree in water overnight, and drink the water the next morning to enhance harmony and enjoy quality time with your family.

Lucky Colour: Brown.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm and 4:30 p.m.