Virgo: You may have to make some important decisions today, which could leave you feeling tense and nervous. Financial issues are likely to be resolved, bringing monetary benefits. Handle personal matters privately by considering each other’s perspectives—discussing them publicly may harm your reputation. Stay determined, as luck is on your side today. Some colleagues may disagree with your approach to key issues but might not express it openly. If outcomes aren’t as expected, reviewing and adjusting your plans would be wise. Rituals, hawans, or auspicious ceremonies may take place at home. A renewed sense of love for your spouse will make the day special. Remedy: Tie black and white threads around both toes to maintain good health.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.