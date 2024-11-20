Virgo: Your charming personality will draw attention today. Avoid making any financial decisions without consulting an experienced person, as impulsive actions could lead to losses. Refrain from getting involved in others’ matters, as it may not end well. Romance will dominate your thoughts, filling your heart with joy. However, an important project you’ve been working on may face delays. Remember, avoiding challenges won’t solve them—they may resurface in more difficult ways. Be mindful of family disagreements, as they could create strain in your married life. Remedy: For family prosperity, men and women should apply a vermillion mark on their forehead.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 11 am to 12 pm.