Virgo: Your charm and presence will be especially captivating today. However, avoid making any investments in land or property, as they may lead to losses. While you may not always agree with your family members, their experience holds valuable lessons—be open to learning from them. If you've been harsh in love, a sincere apology can strengthen your relationship. Older individuals of this zodiac sign may find joy in reconnecting with old friends. Your spouse may be preoccupied today, leaving little time for you. On a positive note, you may recover money from a debtor, easing some financial concerns. Remedy: Regularly worship a silver idol of your presiding deity at home to maintain a strong financial position.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 2.30 pm to 4 pm.