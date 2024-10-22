Virgo: Avoid oily and spicy foods. If you've been facing financial difficulties for a while, you might receive money today, which could solve many of your problems quickly. Reach out to your family when you feel lonely—it will not only lift your spirits but also help you make better decisions. Plan something special and romantic for the evening. Don’t let others influence your important business decisions. Expect good news from a distant place by the end of the day. This could turn out to be one of the best days in your married life. Remedy: Painting the walls of your home or office in cream or yellow will bring good luck to your career.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.