Virgo: Use your intelligence, tact, and diplomacy to resolve the issues that have been troubling your mind. A financial boost today could help ease many of your monetary worries. Your brother’s unexpected support will prove to be a pleasant surprise. The thought of meeting an old friend after a long time might fill you with excitement and anticipation. At work, you are likely to experience progress and positive developments. However, someone close to you may ask for quality time, but due to a busy schedule, you might not be able to fulfil their request, leaving both of you disappointed. On the brighter side, your spouse’s love and affection will help you forget all the hardships in your life and bring you peace. Remedy: Feed fried snacks (pakodas) to crows to stay happy and healthy.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 5 pm.