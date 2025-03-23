Virgo: Sharing happiness with others will bring you good health and positivity. Investing in conservative options will help you earn well, and you’ll be able to clear any outstanding family debts. Your love life will be full of warmth and excitement. At work, colleagues will support you in making bold and progressive changes, but you must be ready to act swiftly. Encouraging your subordinates to put in extra effort will lead to great results. Today, you’ll challenge your intellect—some may engage in chess or crosswords, while others may write stories, poetry, or plan for the future. Despite recent challenges, your life partner will express their deep affection for you, making the day truly special. Remedy: Offer water to a Shivlinga for a harmonious and fulfilling love life.

Lucky Colour: Brown.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3 pm.