Virgo: Holding grudges against others will only add to your mental stress. Let go of such thoughts, as they drain your energy and reduce your efficiency. Use your creativity to find ways to earn extra income. With charm and intelligence, you can easily influence people in your favour. Avoid the habit of falling in love too easily and too often. Positive changes in your work environment are likely today. While you’ll realize the importance of prioritizing family, you may still struggle to do so. If you allow others to have more influence over you than your partner, it may lead to conflicts in your relationship. Remedy: Sunbathe for 15-20 minutes in the early morning to improve health and overcome deficiencies.

Lucky Colour: Purple.

Auspicious Time: 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.