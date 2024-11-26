Virgo: Stick to a balanced diet and stay committed to your exercise routine to maintain good health. Past investments aimed at securing your future may yield positive results today. While others may inspire you with new hopes and dreams, the outcome will ultimately depend on your efforts. Take some time to reconnect with friends by reminiscing about the good times you’ve shared. Bold decisions and actions could bring rewarding outcomes. However, be mindful when communicating with family members to avoid unnecessary arguments, which could drain your energy and time. Your spouse is likely to surprise you with something special, making your day memorable. Remedy: Serve and assist physically challenged or differently-abled individuals, and offer sesame-based treats to bring happiness and harmony to your family.

Lucky Colour: 11 am to 12:30 pm.

Auspicious Time: Peach.