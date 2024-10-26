Virgo: Workplace pressure from seniors and conflicts at home may cause stress, affecting your focus. However, financial gains are on the horizon today, thanks to the support of your siblings—be sure to seek their advice. Engaging in social activities with your family will bring you joy and relaxation. Your heart may feel heavy, missing the presence of someone special, making your smiles seem hollow. It’s important to direct your attention toward key matters today. A disagreement with relatives might arise, but things will smooth out by the end of the day. You may find yourself lost in your thoughts, which could unintentionally upset your family, so try to stay present. Remedy: Donate a black-and-white blanket at a religious place to invite peace and tranquility into your life.

Lucky Colour: Wine Red.

Auspicious Time: 12.30 pm to 2 pm.