Virgo: Today, you'll be brimming with energy and accomplish tasks in half the time it usually takes. Business profits are likely to bring joy to traders and entrepreneurs. Be mindful of others' feelings and make an effort to adapt to your family's needs. Your partner's eyes will convey something truly special to you today, making your bond even stronger. You may prefer to spend your day in solitude, away from relatives, enjoying peace and quiet. Your spouse's innocent and endearing gestures will brighten your day and make it memorable. Be cautious of your bad habits, as they might cause trouble if ignored. Remedy: Install a gold idol of your personal or family deity at home to foster harmony and happiness in your family life.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.