Virgo: You are likely to engage in sports or physical activities today to maintain your stamina. New sources of income may open up through familiar connections. Your brother will be more supportive than you expected, offering valuable help. Your love life is set to improve as you strengthen your bond with your partner. An old item found at home may bring back childhood memories, making you nostalgic. If you've been feeling unlucky for a while, today will bring a sense of blessing. Purposeful internet browsing could provide you with deeper insights and valuable knowledge. Remedy: Wear a bronze or brass bangle to maintain good health.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 2:00 pm to 3:00 pm.