Virgo: Today promises pure joy and enjoyment as you embrace life to the fullest. Socializing with a large group will bring excitement and entertainment, though it may lead to increased expenses. Be mindful and considerate, especially with those who genuinely care about you. Harboring revengeful feelings toward your partner won’t help; instead, approach the situation calmly and share your true emotions with them. You may face some disappointment if the recognition or rewards you’ve been anticipating are delayed. However, those who have been swamped with responsibilities will finally get a chance to relax and enjoy personal time. Be prepared, as your spouse may reveal a less favorable side of their personality today. Remedy: Feed a white female pet dog to strengthen your financial stability.

Lucky Colour: Grey.

Auspicious Time: 3.15 pm to 5 pm.