Virgo: Workplace pressure from seniors and domestic discord may cause stress, impacting your focus at work. However, your financial situation remains strong, thanks to favorable planetary alignments, bringing plenty of opportunities to increase your income. Family members might blow minor issues out of proportion, adding to the day's challenges. The unpredictable mood of your partner could also leave you feeling unsettled. For students, romantic feelings might distract them, consuming more time than intended. Your spouse may inadvertently disrupt a plan or project, but staying patient will help you navigate the situation. Consider hosting a small, impromptu gathering at home to lighten the mood and enjoy some spontaneous fun. Remedy: To enhance harmony in your love life, donate leather shoes to those in need.

Lucky Colour: Green/White.

Auspicious Time: 4.30 pm to 6 pm.