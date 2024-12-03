Virgo: Sharing happiness with others can significantly improve your health. Be mindful of unnecessary expenses today to avoid a potential cash crunch. It’s a good day to consider home-improvement projects. You may connect with someone who makes you feel the joy of love. At work, your schedule may get busier due to increasing competition. Students should focus on their studies instead of wasting time with friends, as this is a critical period for their career growth. The day will be filled with romance. With delicious food, pleasant aromas, and cheerful moments, you’ll enjoy a wonderful time with your spouse. Remedy: Chant Om Ham Hanumathe Namaha 11 times in the morning to support financial growth.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.