Virgo: Maintain a balanced diet and exercise regularly to stay fit. You'll be involved in monetary transactions throughout the day, and by the end, you should have managed to save a good amount. Expect a pleasant evening as relatives or friends may drop by. Avoid using emotional blackmail on your partner. Your workplace will be filled with love and positivity today. Some of you may embark on a distant journey; though it might be tiring, it will be highly rewarding. However, your spouse might cause you some financial loss today. Remedy: Show affection, love, and attention to girls under 10 years old by giving them gifts or presents for a more fulfilling love life.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.