Virgo: Your tendency to doubt others might lead to setbacks, so try to keep an open mind. Financial investments made in the past are likely to yield rewarding results today, bringing you closer to a prosperous future. Be cautious and avoid discussing personal matters with casual acquaintances. You may plan an outing with your partner, but unexpected responsibilities could disrupt your plans, potentially leading to a disagreement. Make an effort to communicate and resolve any tension calmly. Today, you might feel drawn to spend time away from relatives in a peaceful and quiet environment. A romantic evening with your spouse, complete with good food, soft music, aromatic candles, and perhaps a drink or two, could be the highlight of your day. Alternatively, a relaxed day spent watching movies and chatting with loved ones could also be delightful if you take the initiative. Remedy: For better health, donate mustard oil after looking at your reflection in it.

Lucky Colour: Light Green.

Auspicious Time: 9 am to 10 am.