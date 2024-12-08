Virgo: Your wife may bring a smile to your face today. If you've borrowed money from a relative, be prepared to return it without delay. Your accomplishments will boost your family’s spirits, as you continue to build your reputation. Strive to be a role model for those around you. A surprise message will bring you joy and sweet dreams. Clearing your backlog of correspondence should be your top priority today. You could also spend some quality time with younger family members at a park or shopping mall. It’s set to be one of the best days of your life, especially with your spouse by your side. Remedy: Serve and assist patients in a hospital to enjoy strong financial health.

Lucky Colour: Brown.

Auspicious Time: 5:00 pm and 6:00 pm.