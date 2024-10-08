Virgo: Today is a great day to focus on your religious and spiritual interests. You are likely to see financial gains, but it's important to give back through charity and donations for mental peace. You will enjoy quality time with your family, letting go of your worries. Be attentive to your partner’s feelings today. When making important business decisions, don’t let others influence you. Students should avoid wasting time socializing, as this is a crucial period for their studies and future success. Your life partner will go above and beyond today to make you feel truly happy. Remedy: Recite Om Namo Bhagavate Vasudevaya 28 or 108 times to enhance your professional life.

Lucky Colour: Grey.

Auspicious Time: 12:30 pm to 2 pm.