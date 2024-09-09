Leo: Starting your day with yoga and meditation will be highly beneficial, helping you maintain your energy levels throughout the day. Your creative talents could bring you great financial rewards if used wisely. Make your family's needs a priority, and engage with them to show you care by sharing in their joys and sorrows. Be mindful of your words, as harsh language could disturb the peace and strain your relationship with your partner. Things are looking favorable for you at work today. You will also have plenty of time to spend with your spouse, and your partner will feel deeply appreciated by your attention. However, your spouse may unintentionally cause you some loss today. Remedy: Consuming honey daily will bring more sweetness to your love life.

Lucky Colour: 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Auspicious Time: Magenta.