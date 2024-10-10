Leo: Engaging in creative activities will help you feel relaxed today. You’re likely to see financial gains, but consider giving to charity for mental peace. If you’re invited somewhere new, accept the invitation graciously. Once you’re with the love of your life, everything else feels secondary—you'll realize this today. Connecting with influential people can give you great ideas and plans. If you live away from home for work or studies, use your free time today to talk to your family, which might bring up some emotional moments. Your spouse’s sweet, innocent actions will make your day special! Remedy: Keep Khirni roots wrapped in a white cloth to improve your health.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.