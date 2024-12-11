Leo: Start your day with some light exercise—it’s time to focus on feeling good about yourself. Make it a daily habit and try to stick with it. Take a closer look at any investment opportunities that catch your attention and consult experts before making any commitments. Prioritize the needs of your family members, and show your support by sharing in their joys and sorrows to let them know you care. Your bright eyes have the power to light up the darkest moments for your loved one. You may feel a bit disconnected from your creativity today, finding it hard to make decisions. Stay polite and charming to everyone you meet; only a few will truly understand the secret behind your allure. Today will be one of the best days of your married life, filled with the true bliss of love. Remedy: For favourable results in your professional life, donate a silver cow idol to the female members of your family.

Lucky Colour: Brown.

Auspicious Time: 12 pm to 1:30 pm.