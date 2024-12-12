Leo: Your evening may bring mixed emotions, causing some tension, but don’t worry—moments of happiness will outweigh any disappointments. Promising opportunities to earn money could come your way. This is a favourable time to consider a matrimonial alliance. Make it a point to forgive your beloved for any mistakes today. Taking on additional responsibilities at work may lead to better pay and an improved position. You might feel nostalgic after discovering an old item at home, spending your day cleaning and reminiscing. However, neglecting small gestures of affection toward your spouse, such as fulfilling a craving or offering a hug, could hurt their feelings. Remedy: Gift your romantic partner a marble-based item or souvenir to strengthen and enrich your relationship.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.