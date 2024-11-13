Leo: Your pessimistic attitude is holding you back from making progress. It's time to realize that worrying has slowed down your thinking. Focus on the positive side, and you'll notice a change in your decision-making. Today, you may find yourself spending money on various things, so it's important to create a smart budget to manage your finances and tackle any money-related challenges. A festive atmosphere at home will help ease your worries—make sure you actively join in, rather than staying on the sidelines. In your love life, there's a chance of being misunderstood. At work, avoid speaking more than necessary, as it could negatively impact your image. Businesspeople may face losses today due to past investments. There will be rituals and auspicious ceremonies at home. After a heated argument during the day, you'll end the evening on a positive note with your spouse. Remedy: For a successful professional life, accept life’s events as God's grace and practice humility.

Lucky Colour: Brown.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.